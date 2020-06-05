New York Mets
Coronavirus Filler: The 1997 Mets Yearbook
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 49s
Um…..what the heck? Did someone’s kid make this on their state of the art 1997 computer? What is that font? What is that picture? This looks like a 5th grader made it. Is this in some sort of 3-D in real life? Looks like maybe if I change the...
Tweets
Sounds about right.@swingline6016 tell you what, google the video clip. Do some of your own work. Of course you don't see a brick, MAGAs only see what they are told to see by Pretend-ident Plump. Or has your brain also left the building? Thank you, thank you very much. This is your leader. A Genius. https://t.co/yDRzBTOScVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PaulMcCartney:Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @PitchingNinja: They stopped serving bear after the 3rd inning. 🍺🐻Blogger / Podcaster
David Wright had 4-straight seasons of at least 150 games played, a .300 batting average & a .900 OPS from 2005-08. Only 12 other players have recorded at least 4-consecutive seasons with those stats. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Sorry to hear about 46 layoffs at @TheAthletic They do great work there.Beat Writer / Columnist
A reminder that Jon Updike - the scout who signed Pete Alonso & Matt Allan - is now working at BaseballCloud as their President of Digital Scouting and Player Development Solutions. #MetsSuper excited for the baseball world to see what those guys are doing over at @BaseballCloudUS under the radar! I'll sum it up in this way... F** genius!Blogger / Podcaster
