New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey Wants To Play in the KBO
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Dark Knight will rise again.... in Korea.Well, at least that's what he wants.According to multiple reports, Matt Harvey's representatives reached out to clubs in the Korea Baseball Org
Tweets
-
You are correct. We’ll be missing ya @SyracuseMets @RumblePoniesBBIf I remember correctly, this weekend was supposed to be @The7LineArmy return to AA & AAA Mets baseball. Tonight was @SyracuseMets & tomorrow was @RumblePoniesBB. 💙🧡😢Super Fan
-
The Mets did well to sweep the Astros. But would that carry over to Thursday against Washington? https://t.co/t5cVVRBNfSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheSadPotato5: From the #blacklivesmatter protest in Teaneck, NJ. It was so beautiful and powerful to see so many people to come out and show their support. I have so many pictures to go through and edit but this one really stuck out to me. https://t.co/DWPWztSg6UBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2019, Jeff McNeil made this catch in left off the bat of Tyler Austin in the top of the sixth. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @zachcrisafulli:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Look at this matchup tomorrow in the KBO:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets