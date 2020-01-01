Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53308537_thumbnail

Todd Zeile talks Timo Perez and his Saturday Night Live appearance

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

During the latest Baseball Night in New York: Living Room Edition, the crew asks former Mets third baseman Todd Zeile some questions they've always wondered, including what he said to Timo Perez after Game 1 of the 2000 World Series, and how ended...

Tweets