Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
53311148_thumbnail

Pete Alonso slams fan in response to 'All Lives Matter' comment

by: TSD Staff The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

Mets slugger Pete Alonso did not sit idle when a fan made a controversial comment on one of his social media posts. Alonso took to Instagram and joined the #BlackOutTuesday movement, protesting aga…

Tweets