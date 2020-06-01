Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53314250_thumbnail

Michael Kay torches MLB players, owners in epic rant | 'They’re forever tainted for only caring about money!’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay went on a mini tirade during his Friday ESPN radio show about MLB players and owners not negotiating a financial agreement for a coronavirus-shortened season when "nobody heard a peep from the NBA and NHL about money."

Tweets