Horrific. And THIS is shove for which this guy's fellow officers resigned their roles on this riot team. How could you watch this and think it's ok?? One bad apple being supported by 57 "good" ones = 58 bad **** apples

T. Greg Doucette Another angle of 2️⃣8️⃣2️⃣ in Buffalo NY You can hear the guy's skull crack on the ground These fuckers need to be prosecuted... https://t.co/iRjDxRTiY7