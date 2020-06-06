New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Derek Jeter had an escape plan if Yankees lost World Series to Mets
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3m
A Mets win in the 2000 World Series could have been Derek Jeter’s ticket out of New York City. The Yankees ended up winning the Subway Series in five games, with Jeter winning the MVP after
Tweets
-
⚾️ #Mets on MLB Network Today! ⚾️ Watch Game 6 of the 1986 World Series on @MLBNetwork today at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.Official Team Account
-
Curtis Granderson shared his thoughts about the movement happening across the country in a post on Instagram this morning. https://t.co/Uep7mHWDlWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Former #Mets All-Star Matt Harvey could be appearing on a #KBO mound in the near future. (via @onenamedave1) https://t.co/1AkyOwqwf5Blog / Website
-
RT @JaqCiccarelli: This happened in Fairfield, Ca. THIS IS **** SICK. The man in the video told the officers MULTIPLE TIMES that he was **** paralyzed. For all these people that don’t believe in police brutality, explain to me why you think this is ok.. https://t.co/2dlMxdbxvIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 06/06/1987: Darryl Strawberry (sidelined by a “24-hour virus”) got off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit 2-run game-winning homer for the Mets! 🍓@Metsmerized @jeffpearlman @MetsmerizedJoeD @keithhernandez @20Hojo @LennyDykstra @DocGooden16 https://t.co/AoRNFUsCHb https://t.co/nDM1995o5vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: 1986 Mets Win ‘Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons’ Simulation https://t.co/XcufF2m3tU #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets