Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53324378_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Mets Destroy Nationals

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5m

Through five, neither Michael Wacha nor Anibal Sanchez allowed a run. Finally, in the sixth, Brandon Nimmo hit an RBI single giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Soon the floodgates would open. Amed Rosario…

Tweets