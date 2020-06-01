New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Metsmerizing Moves: LaTroy Hawkins Finds Success with Mets
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 2m
LaTroy Hawkins embarked on quite the lengthy journey through Major League Baseball, serving 21 seasons and playing on 11 different teams during that time.That journey eventually brought him to
Tweets
-
When I interviewed Hawkins for @Metsmerized back in '17, he told me that the #Mets were the only team that called after the '12 season. Hawkins pitched extremely well for the @Mets in '13, appearing in 72 games (2nd-most on the team) with a 2.93 ERA.Metsmerizing Moves: LaTroy Hawkins Finds Success with Mets https://t.co/TpT8vtOwEE #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sports Squared Crossword: The Miracle of the 1969 Mets https://t.co/be7Ed0caL5TV / Radio Network
-
On behalf of the @RumblePoniesBB organization we would like to Congratulate the Harpursville Hornets Class of 2020! We wish you all of the best in all of your future endeavors! Congratulations to Matthew Lyon, the Valedictorian and Sara Williams, the Salutatorian!Minors
-
RT @timbhealey: How the Mets are preparing for this week’s weird draft: https://t.co/TfIEA7RN83Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nymets945: Van Wagenen also hailed the additions of veteran talent evaluators Eddie Bane (known best for drafting Mike Trout as the Angels’ scouting director) and Bryan Lambe (an Omar Minaya-era front office member who returned to the Mets) as helpful. https://t.co/HarZGeuCaPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
How the Mets are preparing for this week’s weird draft: https://t.co/TfIEA7RN83Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets