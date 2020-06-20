Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

2000 Game Recap: Kurt Abbott Ignites Mets Offense

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

For a while this looked like it was going to be a frustrating loss. After Edgardo Alfonzo and Mike Piazza hit back-to-back homers off of Scott Erickson in the first, Rick Reed, who returned to the …

Tweets