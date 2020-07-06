New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Nationals 6-7-2020
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alter…
Tweets
-
John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Tom PettyWhat celebrity death (in your lifetime) hit you the hardest?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RIP Chief Morris ☹🙏We mourn the passing of @NYPDTransport Chief Morris who succumbed to COVID-19 today. We are not out of this pandemic yet. Thank you for your service after 39 years in the NYPD #FidelisAdMortem https://t.co/PkxcihqbhKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well done, Keith..@PhillyInquirer #Sixers beat writer: I am George Floyd https://t.co/mYUwWdfapw via @phillyinquirerTV / Radio Personality
-
Now this is a rabbit hole I can go down. BUT — they left out a walkoff HR off Bruce Sutter in his prime in 1982 on a Sunday afternoon. #Mookie🗣 MOOOOK! Check out top moments from Mookie Wilson’s career. 📽️👉 https://t.co/8gXbKNGmnV https://t.co/BTDu13UCFaTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @CBSNewYork: Baseball owners and players can't agree on terms to return to action. This stalemate threatens the possibility of even playing this season. @OvermyerTV, @TimBritton, @jareddiamond sound off on the situation. https://t.co/ndMRnIRW95Beat Writer / Columnist
-
1Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets