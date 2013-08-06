New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Owners planning call on Monday | Will negotiations with players restart? - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The clock is ticking on the 2020 Major League Baseball season. MLB halted spring training and postponed Opening Day almost 13 weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tweets
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 06/08/2013: with the game tied in the 7th inning, multi-Gold Glove Award-winner David Wright made this catch! He also got 3 hits, walked and stole a base. #RE5PECT #Mets @Metsmerized @TimothyRRyder @BrianWright86 https://t.co/QMF9GRvFTz https://t.co/wL2dMf1jdJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Joey Votto Opens Up On Fight For Equality https://t.co/g2ZCmclpMO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Please know that speaking up or showing up imperfectly is better than not showing up at all." When Mets exec Jared Banner saw the George Floyd video — and the outrage and the protests that followed — he knew he wanted to do something. So he is. Story: https://t.co/oHUR3Htug0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 2010, the @Mets selected Jacob deGrom in the 9th round of the Draft out of Stetson University. In his six years in the majors, deGrom has won Rookie of the Year, back-to-back Cy Young Awards & been a 3X All-Star. Among #Mets pitchers, deGrom is 4th in fWAR (31.5).Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Sunday notes: The internal audit and frank assessment the owners and players desperately need as they try to understand how they got to this time of self-destruction. https://t.co/e26sMFMWFbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
yo. @News12LI. you up?THIS HAPPENED RIGHT AFTER THE SMITHTOWN PROTEST. DO NOT I REPEAT PLEASE DO NOT LET THIS GO UNHEARD OR UNOTICED!! https://t.co/4yTInNTj0bBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets