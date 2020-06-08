New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets mailbag: The best argument for Alex Rodriguez as owner
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
You ask, we answer. The Post is fielding questions from readers about New York’s biggest pro sports teams and getting our beat writers to answer them in a series of regularly published
Tweets
-
We wish that all of our best friends were at the ballpark cheering on the Rumble Ponies! In honor of #NationalBestFriendsDay send us a picture of you and your best friends at the ballpark! We miss you all 😢!Minors
-
Mark Vientos' best tool is clear. Last year, the Mets named him the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Year. His growth should continue. Our No. 7 Mets prospect: https://t.co/dSlr1Omt22Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boomer Esiason says Matt Harvey has reached out to the Mets about a reunion https://t.co/qNDlB2gv22TV / Radio Network
-
RT @JordanUhl: Spent all week looking at footage of cops beating the **** out of protesters & spraying them with pepper spray for protesting. Here's how Seattle police responded to a guy who drove his car into a crowd of protesters and ran into the crowd with a gun. https://t.co/EfchjtVc0tPlayer
-
Report: Harvey has reached out about Mets reunion https://t.co/NUyQMaC4GABlog / Website
-
Stop. Matt Harvey isn’t coming back to the Mets. He can’t get anyone out and the circus would be insane. “Consider” is such an open word.@metspolice Interesting!!! https://t.co/PleP8m03mgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets