New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amazin Bracket: (4) Gary Carter vs. (5) Mookie Wilson
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
(4) Gary Carter – Made his impact on the team immediately hitting a walk-off homer on Opening Day 1985. His 1985 season still ranks as the best ever by a Mets catcher (by WAR). Mentored young…
Tweets
-
Metsies Day at @Topps #Project2020 @Kingsaladeenart @groteskitoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I am 100% discounting stuff like that. The draft compensation will be minimal as owners are going to cry complete broke this offseason and not spend anyway. To me that doesn’t make it worth it.@PSLToFlushing Lacks context to focus only on this aspect of offer. The league is at least making concessions, such as no draft pick compensation/QO this offseason. Can’t just discount stuff like that. The players are saying “100 percent pro rata or no deal.” That’s worse than what MLB is doingMinors
-
They don’t even agree on the color of the sky at this point. Its an ugly, and very tone deaf argument between the two sides.The *only* thing both sides seem to agree on is that they will play this year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
To put numbers to the owners' new proposal: If a player was to make $10 million in 2020 pre-pandemic, he would get $2.96m under 48-game season concept (full pro-rata), and $3.52m under new 76-game proposal by owners. There is also money shared from postseason TV.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I like how MLB is offering to remove the draft-pick compensation for free agents this winter when that really only impacts a few players & we already know that the owners will cry poverty this offseason anyway.As Evan points out, amount of money MLB would guarantee players is nearly equivalent to first proposal. Offer includes other elements, including removal of draft-pick compensation for free agents this winter, but both MLBPA and player agents do not consider it step forward. https://t.co/hcRjdxwGAZBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Players Association Quickly Rejects Latest MLB Offer https://t.co/pHGuqiHqnz #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets