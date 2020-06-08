Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53345701_thumbnail

No Matt Harvey is not coming back to the Mets stop being silly

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Oh I see there’s a story going around.  As it goes, Matt Harvey “reached out” to the Mets – now did Matt do this, or Boras, or someone at Boras…who cares, this is ridiculous….and the Mets will “consider” it. Consider.  One of those great Sandy...

Tweets