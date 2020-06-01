New York Mets
Mets have new suitors: Devils and Sixers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez previously had been linked to the New York Mets. Josh Harris bought the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011 and the New Jersey Devils in 2013.
