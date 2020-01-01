Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Billionaire Devils and 76ers owner Josh Harris interested in buying Mets: report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Josh Harris, a billionaire who is the prinicpal owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, and David Blitzer, a minority owner of the Devils and 76ers, 'are among the suitors' interested in buying the Mets, reports Scott Soshnick of...

