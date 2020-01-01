Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
Report: Owners of 76ers, Devils looking to buy Mets

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 3m

Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, are among the suitors looking to purchase the New York Mets, sources told Scott Soshnick of Variety.Talks are still in the early stages, according...

