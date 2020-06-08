Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

76ers and Devils billionaire owner Josh Harris among those in conversations to purchase Mets, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Shanna McCarriston @shanna_mcc Jun 8, 2020 at 4:07 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 6s

The Mets lose at least $50 million annually

Tweets