Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
45877590_thumbnail

3 former Mets, including Chris Flexen, are excelling in the KBO

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16s

Three former Mets -- Chris Flexen, Drew Gagnon, and Aaron Altherr -- are among the players excelling in South Korea while playing in the KBO, which resumed play in May.

Tweets