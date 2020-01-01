Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Report: Sixers owner Josh Harris interested in buying Mets

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2m

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris may be looking to expand his portfolio of sports teams. Harris, along with private equity executive David Blitzer, has interest in buying the New York Mets, according to Scott Soshnick of Variety. Harris also...

