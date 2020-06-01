New York Mets
The Road to Nowhere
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 27s
When I first read about MLB presenting a new proposal to the Players, I felt some guarded optimism. I thought that it was significant that M...
RT @timbhealey: From @jimbaumbach and me: The Mets’ new suitors have much more money and much more team-owning experience than Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/nxb0L5wLz6Beat Writer / Columnist
Some ex-Mets are crushing it in the KBO https://t.co/j8O5dtbPu8TV / Radio Network
Here’s the meat of the article on Harris and Blitzer’s interest in possibly purchasing the #Mets.Josh Harris and David Blitzer are apparently getting serious about buying the @Mets, but that could be bad news for the Wilpons https://t.co/HlHd5L128nBlogger / Podcaster
The owners of the Devils and 76ers have their eyes on the Mets https://t.co/eXbTwBgObMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Anthony_Recker: Have some exciting news! I’ve been looking for some new challenges recently and have decided to pursue my dream and become a Professional Bull Rider. It’s been a long & arduous road but I think my continued improvement has given me a shot at the tour. Hey @PBR you ready for this?Blogger / Podcaster
My curiosity is things such as the "rights fee" SNY pays the Mets. Since the Wilpons are majority owners of both, I would think there's wide latitude accounting-wise as to which entity has the profit based on an arbitrary rights fee.@AdamRubinMedia Possible. 1) The org never struck me as the most well-run from a business standpoint. 2) Willing to bet they have a very high cost of capital, and spend a fortune on debt service.Beat Writer / Columnist
