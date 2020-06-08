My curiosity is things such as the "rights fee" SNY pays the Mets. Since the Wilpons are majority owners of both, I would think there's wide latitude accounting-wise as to which entity has the profit based on an arbitrary rights fee.

Jim P AdamRubinMedia Possible. 1) The org never struck me as the most well-run from a business standpoint. 2) Willing to bet they have a very high cost of capital, and spend a fortune on debt service.