MLB's basic problem to start 2020 season: League wants negotiation on pay, players do not
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
With so many numbers floating around, let's boil down baseball's issue to a single truth: The owners want a negotiation on player pay for the 2020 season. The players do not.
