New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alex Santos, hard-throwing Bronx native, poised for big MLB Draft moment
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 3m
On a cold March day two years ago, 30 scouts made the trip to Monsignor McClancy to see Quentin Holmes, the Queens school’s highly rated senior center fielder. When Holmes took his at-bats, all the
Tweets
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “b2b marketing” and he responded by saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “B2B marketing” and he responded saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
76ers, Devils Owners Eyeing Mets https://t.co/ALOFBfpGX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DyHrdMET: @Metstradamus God help us allBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Our latest on Mike's Mets: The Road to Nowhere Feel familiar? https://t.co/2pUbpFxexP #MLB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Do you agree with @robertbrender here?The owners proposal to the players is completely reasonable and they should take it.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets