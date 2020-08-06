New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Cardinals at Mets 6-8-2020
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alter…
Tweets
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “b2b marketing” and he responded by saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “B2B marketing” and he responded saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
76ers, Devils Owners Eyeing Mets https://t.co/ALOFBfpGX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DyHrdMET: @Metstradamus God help us allBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Our latest on Mike's Mets: The Road to Nowhere Feel familiar? https://t.co/2pUbpFxexP #MLB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Do you agree with @robertbrender here?The owners proposal to the players is completely reasonable and they should take it.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets