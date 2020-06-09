New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets public-address announcers trying to 'do it all' during MLB hiatus
by: Jane Havsy — LoHud 3m
Though Major League Baseball is on hold, Mets PA announcers Marysol Castro and Colin Cosell still have plenty to do.
Tweets
-
RT @robertbrender: The owners proposal to the players is completely reasonable and they should take it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “b2b marketing” and he responded by saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
tonight i told someone i worked in “B2B marketing” and he responded saying “oh, i’ve heard of that company!” and omg someone please get me back to happy hour on stone street asapBlogger / Podcaster
-
76ers, Devils Owners Eyeing Mets https://t.co/ALOFBfpGX4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DyHrdMET: @Metstradamus God help us allBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Our latest on Mike's Mets: The Road to Nowhere Feel familiar? https://t.co/2pUbpFxexP #MLB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets