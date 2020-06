I have heard similar. This is terrible. In his mailbag @ kileymcd suggested there are rumors that some teams could think about virtually “punting” the top 3 rounds with lowball offers because they’ll get a comp pick next year and then go slot in R4 and R5.

Heard from multiple front office types that a team with a top-10 pick is at least considering punting the draft. That would include taking a player in the first round who they don’t intend to sign. (They would still offer the minimum required to net a comp pick for next year.)