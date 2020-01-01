Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Matt Harvey Returning To The Mets?

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 4m

Could Matt Harvey once again pitch for the Mets? Harvey is open to it and has reached out to the Mets according to WFAN’s morning show co-host Boomer Esiason. According to Esiason, under normal circumstances, the Mets would have considered it but...

