Mock Drafts Continuing to Take Shape Ahead of Wednesday Night

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 6m

Analysts from Baseball America and FanGraphs.com predict the Mets to select infielder, Justin Foscue from Mississippi State or Catcher, Tyler Soderstrom from Turlock High School (CA) at No. 19 Overall.

