Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53367674_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 69-99

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

It is time to wrap this series.   Nobody has worn 69, and many of the high numbers don’t have good choices.  So one last post to get us to 99.  My series ignores the terrible choice made by Marcus Stroman. 69:  Nobody 70:  Wilfredo Tovar’s 6 days...

Tweets