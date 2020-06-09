New York Mets
Best Mets By Number: 69-99
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
It is time to wrap this series. Nobody has worn 69, and many of the high numbers don’t have good choices. So one last post to get us to 99. My series ignores the terrible choice made by Marcus Stroman. 69: Nobody 70: Wilfredo Tovar’s 6 days...
