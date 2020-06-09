New York Mets
You know you want these Gil Hodges Mets Coasters
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Much thanks to Paul (aka General Lukas aka @Uniwatch) for sharing this with me. Here are some cool coasters. I was never a big coaster guy which is why all my tables look like crap. Use coasters. Bid now on eBay!
