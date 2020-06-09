New York Mets
Little Leaguers’ desperate plea: ‘Please give us an MLB season’
by: Steve Serby — New York Post 2m
They are our Little League Boys of Summer, robbed of the joy of playing the game they love and by COVID-19. The Elmora Troopers dreamed of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.,
RT @BrianWright86: Pete Alonso isn’t on the “New York Mets All-Time All-Stars” roster...yet. The totality of his feats in just one season earned him an honorable mention https://t.co/ti4TzbXE5HBlogger / Podcaster
MLB The Show 20: Cardinals vs Mets, Game 67 https://t.co/Te7VBdLrQkTV / Radio Network
RT @jasoncfry: Our a Met for All Seasons series continues at Faith and Fear in Flushing with 2003 and an appraisal of David Cone, AKA Luke Skywalker in a baseball uniform. #Mets https://t.co/UHN5cw2eIR https://t.co/cfNWfKn9ELBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarkASimonSays: Concluding my top 100 home runs in Mets history with the top 5 postseason HR You can probably guess which ones make the cut ... Cool stats and anecdotes here https://t.co/Ktpvmi3j4NBeat Writer / Columnist
More potential buyers for the #Mets emerged yesterday: https://t.co/ALOFBfpGX4Blogger / Podcaster
