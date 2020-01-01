Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Mets vs. Cardinals on MLB The Show

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

See how the Mets fared against the Washington Nationals in Game 67 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.

    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 2m
    Before he was speaking on behalf of the players, Tony Clark spent a year with the #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OUVDdEhTJi
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    Odd shape it had charm
    Mark C. Healey
    Ebbets Field gets major love, as well it should, but there is something about the Polo Grounds that has always moved me. Wish I could have seen it in person. https://t.co/PL5Ge5tPBe
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    This is whats gonna happen. MLB wants a % prorated MLBPA wants full proration MLB isn’t offering enough games to make it worth it and MLBPA knows it has 50 prorated it its back pocket. Why would they take 78 games at 50% prorated and a CHANCE at 75% when they have 50 at 100%?
    Joel Sherman
    Question to a management person not directly involved in negotiations, but briefed on them and influential: Did this union offer move the ball at all? Response: Zero. We continue toward a Commish-imposed 50-ish game season with full prorated pay.
    Minors
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 5m
    RT @DanRather: So much news today, but don't overlook the voting debacle happening right now in Georgia. This is a dire wakeup call for November - long lines, broken machines. It is a national outrage that undermines the legitimacy of our democracy.
    TV / Radio Personality
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 5m
    RT @Mets: The moment we drafted an absolute stud. ❄️🐻 🔶🔷 @GEICO 🔶🔷
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 9m
    RT @RealGlenMacnow: So this guy, Josh Harris, wants to buy the Mets. Reports say he plans to build a "super regional TV sports network" with the 76ers, Mets & Devils. But I can't name a single fan who roots for all three of those teams. https://t.co/mWYtVnuVB6
    Blogger / Podcaster
