This is whats gonna happen. MLB wants a % prorated MLBPA wants full proration MLB isn’t offering enough games to make it worth it and MLBPA knows it has 50 prorated it its back pocket. Why would they take 78 games at 50% prorated and a CHANCE at 75% when they have 50 at 100%?

Joel Sherman Question to a management person not directly involved in negotiations, but briefed on them and influential: Did this union offer move the ball at all? Response: Zero. We continue toward a Commish-imposed 50-ish game season with full prorated pay.