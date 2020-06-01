Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53375839_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Mets Don’t Respond Enough

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

Steven Matz allowed two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Each time the Cardinals scored, the Mets did as well, but they didn’t score enough. After the Cardinals scored two in the four…

Tweets