Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53379888_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #43: Honus Wagner

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

One of the greatest shortstops to play the game, Honus Wagner is the 43rd inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Playing almost his entire 21-year career in Pittsburgh during the dead-ball era, Wagner excelled in every aspect of the game, hitting for...

Tweets