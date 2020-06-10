Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
53388383_thumbnail

Claudell Washington, Mets player who also hit a Yankees' milestone home run, dies at 65

by: Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 1m

According to various reports, Washington died on Wednesday at age 65. He had been battling illness for several years according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Tweets