by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com

The 2020 MLB Draft will take place over the course of two days, beginning on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (6/10/20) and concluding on Thursday, June 11, 2020 (6/11/20). It will be broadcast remotely from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, as a...