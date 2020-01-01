New York Mets
3 Mets Who Should Sit Out if Rob Manfred Institutes 50-Game Season
by: Jerry Trotta — 12up 50s
Here are three New York Mets players who should sit out in 2020 if commissioner Rob Manfred implements a shortened season.
Tweets
-
Sorry back to baseball. Hey how about that big The Major League Baseball draft that everyone is psyched for. I read on SNY that the Mets could take an Ofer…or a C…or a 1B….Blogger / Podcaster
-
Join us for our Pre-Draft Show presented by @GEICO premiering live on our YouTube page right now! @HowieRose is joined by former #Mets 1st round picks, Darryl Strawberry, @DocGooden16 and @MikePelfrey6 as they talk about their draft day experiences. 📽️👉 https://t.co/0yxMGJe7ANOfficial Team Account
-
No Johan Santana, Jerry Manuel., Sandy Alderson, Terry Collins, Pete Alonso or ... Anthony ReckerWhat if the Mets *didn't* collapse in September 2007? https://t.co/Aev11X1xkE ➡️ Tri-State Cadillac https://t.co/Hrfsn1bOvzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheWilderThings: Just got this DM on Instagram lmaoTV / Radio Personality
-
Former @Mets & @Yankees outfielder Claudell Washington dies at 65. 📝 @LouDiPietroWFAN https://t.co/rIvnU0kAGDTV / Radio Network
-
What if the Mets *didn't* collapse in September 2007? https://t.co/Aev11X1xkE ➡️ Tri-State CadillacTV / Radio Network
