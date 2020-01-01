Do Not Sell My Personal Information

We're glad baseball is returning -- now let's hope the coronavirus doesn't harm anyone involved

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13s

We're glad baseball is close to returning. We love it and miss it. But we also hope that participation in the sport doesn't end up harming or killing anyone during this terrible COVID-19 pandemic.

