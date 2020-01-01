Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53393611_thumbnail

Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Commissioner Rob Manfred says season '100 percent' will be played

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.

Tweets