Mets select Pete Crow-Armstrong in first round of draft
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Mets have made their first pick of this abbreviated draft.
The Mets like the Pete they already have so much, they added another one Wednesday night. Story on the Mets' first-round pick: https://t.co/BJjyRny21dBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets scouting director Tommy Tanous on Peter Crow-Armstrong: “He was probably the easiest center fielder that I have had a chance to scout."Beat Writer / Columnist
Another Harvard-Westlake star on his way to the Big Leagues! Head over to MLB Network's Instagram Live to get to know the @Mets’ #19 overall pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.TV / Radio Network
#Mets select high school centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in first round of MLB Draft | @timbhealey https://t.co/1kuS4u2nWFBlogger / Podcaster
Our guy @petecrowarm can rake. 💥💪Official Team Account
I agree with thisBig fan of the Mets getting Pete Crow-Armstrong here. Chance to be a top of the order hitter with plus defense at a premium position. If we had a normal season, I think he would have moved up the board.Minors
