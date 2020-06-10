Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Will the Mets want me to know they have drafted someone named Pete Crow-Armstrong?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 21s

The Mets have drafted someone named Pete Crow-Armstrong.  Young Mr. CA seems to be an 18 year old outfielder who bats lefty. The Mets lost my email address when the pandemic started, but if they send me a press release I will be happy to share more...

