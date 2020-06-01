Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Draft High School Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in First Round

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets selected high school outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong with their first pick, 19th overall, in the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday.The pre-draft rankings had the California teenager as high

