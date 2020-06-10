Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53397754_thumbnail

Mets select high school centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in first round of MLB Draft | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 10, 2020 10:12 PM Newsday 4m

The Mets like the Pete they already have so much, they added another one Wednesday night. With the No. 19 overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Mets selected Southern California high school centerfielde

Tweets