Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51594031_thumbnail

Mets select outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first round of the 2020 Draft | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 10, 2020 - The New York Mets today announced that the club selected outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from Harvard-Westlake High School (CA) with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. Crow-Arms

Tweets