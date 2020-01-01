Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53398341_thumbnail

5 things to know about Mets' pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, including promise to 'hit the ball over that f---ing mountain'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 26s

But as interesting as Crow-Armstrong is as a prospect on the field, his life away from the game is just as -- if not more --- intriguing.

Tweets