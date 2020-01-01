New York Mets
10 things to know about Mets' top Draft choice
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 2m
The Mets made Pete Crow-Armstrong the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 Draft on Wednesday. Here are 10 things to know about the 18-year-old lefty-hitting, lefty-throwing outfielder from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, who was ranked MLB...
