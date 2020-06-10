New York Mets
Mets Select Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong In Round 1 Of MLB Draft
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 42s
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's MLB Draft was trimmed from 40 rounds to just five.
